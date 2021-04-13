Marshall County jail installs body scanner, checks for temperature and contraband

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County jail now has a new piece of high-tech equipment helping corrections deputies.

The new body scanner takes a photo of the incoming inmate, checks their temperature, and then does a full x-ray.

It only takes a few seconds, but it eliminates the close contact between corrections deputies and the inmates.

It was bought using CARES Act funding helps in a couple different ways during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Where people’s being booked into your jail, there’s contraband coming in. A lot of times it’s through different cavities in the body, that’s how things get snuck in. So, that will alleviate that issue with this body scanner and also like I said it takes your temperature when you’re standing there so that kind of lets us know if you’re running a fever, if you’re not running a fever, you know, for COVID related items,” said Sims.

Sims told News 19 since the pandemic began, only one inmate tested positive for the coronavirus.

He said the inmate was quarantined for the mandatory 14 days, and when he tested negative, was returned to the general population.