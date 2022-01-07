Marshall County inmate’s family sues Sheriff’s Office for his death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — The family of an inmate who died in the Marshall County Jail filed a lawsuit claiming the Sheriff’s Office and jail staff were responsible for his death.

The inmate, Nickolas Black was in the Marshall County Jail for allegedly soliciting a child online and traveling to meet the child for an unlawful act on January 24, 2020.

Black was a kidney transplant recipient and was required to take multiple medications daily, according to court documents. The family said in the filing that despite knowing of his conditions, medical and jail staff failed to provide adequate care to Black.

The family said that Black’s health began to deteriorate in late January 2021. He was transported to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition on February 15, suffering from sepsis, dehydration, malnutrition, kidney failure and pneumonia, according to court documents. Black later died on February 21.

Almost a year later, the representative of Black’s estate, Keith Allen Black filed the state lawsuit against Sheriff Phil Sims, Chief Correctional Officer Matt Cooper, Southern Health Partners Inc., and Lisa Rigsby.

Court documents said the family was aware that he was ill, and they contacted the Marshall County Jail on “several occasions” about his health and they were told each time Black was “fine.” It also said other inmates noticed a “significant decline” in his health, noting he could not stand or eat, and would sometimes urinate on himself.

Late last year, the Black’s family filed a federal lawsuit against the sheriff, jail administration, and others citing inadequate medical care that they say led to his death, according to our news partners at AL.com. That lawsuit was filed in the Northern District of Alabama by attorneys Archie I. Grubb II and James T. Sasser.

The family’s newest lawsuit accused Sims’ and his Jail staff of multiple constitutional violations regarding the jail’s refusal to treat Black’s condition.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages along with legal costs for Black’s death.