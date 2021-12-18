Marshall County hosts 2021 ‘Shop with a Cop’ in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Upwards of 50 underprivileged children in Marshall County are getting a Christmas experience they won’t forget.

More than a half dozen police departments and state troopers joined Marshall County Sheriff’s deputies in their squad cars for “Shop with a Cop” day at the Guntersville Walmart on Saturday.

Local kids got the opportunity to pick out their most-wanted toys for Christmas while also making friends with a local member of law enforcement.

“It makes me feel good,” said Jordan McGeorge, a deputy with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. “I love helping the community and especially kids.”

“It just makes me feel good to bring the kids Christmas shopping,” Major Jason Windsor, also of the sheriff’s office, told News 19. “It’s a great event to bring officers out and deal with the community. And it’s a need and we can help. It’s just an awesome event.”

Deputies told News 19 most of the kids tend to use the money unselfishly to buy gifts for their family members before picking out something they want.