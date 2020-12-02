Marshall County Homeless Ministries kicks off Room in the Inn program

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Marshall County Homeless Ministries kicked off its annual Room in the Inn winter program Tuesday night.

People in the area who are homeless or living in substandard housing can take advantage of the program if they bring a photo ID, pass a drug and alcohol test and a background check for violent and sexual offenses.

New this year, the homeless neighbors must also pass a COVID-19 screening and temperature check.

Executive Director Shirly Chupp told News 19 that they expect a little higher volume of people this year as more families are being impacted by the coronavirus and lost jobs.

Despite the higher need, the organizations must limit the number of neighbors to 20.

The neighbors get a bag with bedding, a bin for their clothes, and toiletries like shampoo, conditioner, and soap.

More than 20 churches are opening up their doors for the program, but that is down from the more than 30 seen in the past.

“We as an organization feel called to work with a certain segment of the population and that need does not change based on the COVID and in fact if anything it may increase because friends and family that might have been more willing for somebody to stay with them may be being more protective of their own families and so they’re not welcoming other people into their homes and so this year more than ever it was necessary for us to continue on in our mission,” explained Chupp.

Chupp said they are stocked up on hand sanitizer, toiletries, and other cleaning products, but there is always a need, so they are still accepting donations.

Registration for the program is from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Lake City Assembly of God.

Click here to learn more or donate.

The Room in the Inn program ends March 31, 2021.