MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Brindlee Mountain High School student was killed early Wednesday morning in an accident in Marshall County.

Investigators with the Marshall County Coroner’s Office (MCCO) responded to an accident around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Warrenton Road and Bennett Drive, MCCO said in a Facebook post.

A 17-year-old male was pronounced dead on the scene. According to the coroner’s office, he was a senior at Brindlee Mountain High School.

Due to his age, the student’s name will not be released. MCCO has reached out to the school’s superintendent to offer any assistance.

Alabama State Troopers are continuing to investigate the incident.