Marshall County golf courses ramp up safety precautions during COVID-19

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Golf courses are one of the few businesses allowing group activities during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Some WHNT News 19 viewers concerned that nothing is being done to slow or stop the spread of the deadly disease at golf courses reached out.

Business is down about 50% at Gunter’s Landing Golf Course, primarily due to tournaments being canceled.

“There’s just so many times in business that you have things you have to face and this is unique, just like tornadoes were, just like the economic downturn of 2008. We’ll weather this too,” said Gunter’s Landing Amy Kimmons.

Gunter’s Landing has several changes in place to keep its customers healthy. They have removed all common touch points like sand rakes and ball washers. Kimmons told WHNT News 19 they have also closed all but one restroom, that they clean hourly. There’s even a ban on touching the flag sticks.

“We have PVC in the cups, so the ball doesn’t fall in. There’s not a need for people to touch flag stick. We go over that with every customer before they begin,” explained Kimmons.

The only thing Kimmons has seen some push back on is the limit of one person per cart.

“All of their safety is what we’re here to protect. We do feel like golf is a way people can distance and get some exercise and fellowship, get that mental health boost they need. They can be with their friends but social distance safely,” said Kimmons.

“We do like riding together because that’s part of the fun, but we understand,” said Gunter’s Landing member Sam Wolford.

Wolford joked, though, that the limit is actually speeding up their golf game. He said they are able to social distance themselves quite easily.

“We’re probably at least 10 feet (apart). We’re just not that close,” explained Wolford.

Big Spring Lake Golf in Albertville and Cherokee Ridge Country Club in Union Grove are asking that golfers register by phone or online instead of coming into the pro shop.

They are also sanitizing golf carts, have removed water coolers from the course, and are banning removal of flag sticks, like Gunter’s Landing.