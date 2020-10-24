Marshall County Fraternal Order of Police prepare for inaugural fish fry fundraiser

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — The Marshall County Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) spent much of Friday preparing for its inaugural fish fry fundraiser.

Members were getting everything set up, cleaned, and ready to go for the big day Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the lodge on Browns Valley Road in Guntersville.

The Marshall County FOP donates money to different local nonprofits or buys various equipment for area departments every year.

They are planning to have around 500 plates sold.

Organizers say COVID-19 has changed the way all nonprofits raise money, but they are hoping this will help get the money they need.

This year, they are planning to use money for the “Shop with a Cop” program.

“You have to adapt and you have to change things to go with the times and right now we’re hoping that this will raise us, because we’re trying to raise in the vicinity of about $9,500 for Christmas for the disadvantaged kids,” said Marshall County Sheriff’s Office chaplain Richard Bartley.

Bartley said more than 20 percent of children in Marshall County are at or below the poverty level.

He added that the “Shop with a Cop” program allows them to repair and build relationships between children and law enforcement agencies.

Plates cost $12 each and come with catfish, fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, and a drink.