Marshall County FOP begins telemarketing fundraiser

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 18 is kicking off its telemarketing fundraiser Monday.

Members have a long list of residents and business phone numbers and they are calling around asking for monetary donations to help the nonprofit continue its many programs. Those programs include providing bulletproof vests to departments that do not have them, a benevolence program for law enforcement families whose loved ones died in the line of duty, and Shop with a Cop.

They are hoping to get enough to do the back-to-school Shop with a Cop before summer ends.

“With our Shop with a Cop program for back to school, these kids, a lot of them won’t have what they need unless we do it, and it could set them up for bullying, embarrassment, shame. We don’t want kids going to school worrying about those kinds of things. We want them to be worried about getting an education and bettering themselves,” said Lodge 18 president and Marshall County Sheriff’s deputy Christopher Pearce.

The fundraiser ends May 31, 2021. For more information, the Lodge Secretary can be contacted at fopal338@gmail.com.