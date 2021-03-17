Marshall County EMA prepares for potential severe storms

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Due to threats of strong thunderstorms and tornadic activity across Northeast Alabama Wednesday, the Marshall County Emergency Management Agency is gearing up for what could happen.

Director Anita McBurnett told News 19 on Tuesday that employees are doing a lot of prep by monitoring the National Weather Service, connecting with school districts and other agencies, and getting logs and notifications systems ready for any road closures due to flooding, power outages from downed trees, or any other storm damage assessment.

Preparing is something she recommends residents go ahead and do by planning ahead for where your safe place is and staying weather aware with a weather radio and/or phone apps.

“It doesn’t mean that this is an April 27 event, but if people will think back to April 27, we had threats throughout the day but not everybody was impacted by the tornado. The thing is we don’t know who and where and that’s why everybody needs to be prepared for the worst,” explained McBurnett.

