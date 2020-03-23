Marshall County deputy resigns after domestic violence arrest

Robert Gage Wilson (Photo: Albertville Police Department)

Kristy Lee Labelle (Photo: Albertville Police Department)

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A Marshall County Sheriff’s deputy was placed on administrative leave and resigned after being charged with domestic violence in Albertville.

The Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims confirmed Deputy Gage Wilson and Kristy Labelle were arrested by Albertville Police on March 1 after a domestic altercation. They were released on bond the next day.

Per Sheriff’s Office policy, Deputy Wilson was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. Since then, Wilson tendered his resignation to the sheriff’s office.

“As law enforcement officers, we must hold ourselves to a higher standard, said Sheriff Sims. “whether in our personal lives or professionally in our careers.”