Marshall County deputy injured during auto theft investigation

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A Marshall County Sheriff’s deputy was injured during an investigation into a stolen vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office posted that on Friday, March 20, a vehicle was reported stolen from a home on Cardessa Lane in Grant. Investigators got a call the same day that the stolen vehicle was hidden at a home on Kelly Chapel Road.

Deputy David Entrekin responded and found the stolen vehicle behind the home. Deputy Entrekin saw Brandon Wade Fletcher and got into an altercation while trying to detain him. Entrekin was injured in the leg and Fletcher ran into the woods behind the home.

Grant Police and more deputies arrived to assist Deputy Entrekin with the search. Deputies found Fletcher hiding in a treehouse on the property.

Deputy Entrekin was treated and released at Marshall Medical Center North for an injury to his leg.

Fletcher is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing a governmental operation, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, unauthorized use of an auto and possession of short barrel shotgun. Fletcher’s bond for those crimes was set at $21,500.

Fletcher was out on bond for a previous attempted murder charge. That bond has now been revoked.