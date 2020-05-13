Marshall County Courthouse to reopen May 18

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County Courthouse will reopen with new health measures in place on May 18 at 8 a.m.

Everyone entering the courthouse will be required to wear a mask, get their temperature checked and practice social distancing. People with temperatures above 100.4 will be turned away.

Residents seeking assistance from the probate office, revenue office, Board of Registrars and the Court System must enter through the front door entrance on Gunter Avenue.

Those needing the County Agent, PALS, Veteran’s Affairs or Neena’s Courthouse Grill must enter through the ground floor entrance on Taylor Street.

Marshall County satellite offices will not be open at this time.