Marshall County Courthouse to remain closed through May 18

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County Commission met Friday morning to consider delaying the opening of the county courthouse. Many experts consider Marshall County a hot-spot for the spread of coronavirus.

After a brief discussion, the commission unanimously passed a resolution to keep the courthouse closed until May 18th. The commissioners plan to use that time to prepare for the public’s return.

They discussed possible safety measures like installing glass in certain locations to keep employees safe. Commissioners also talked about the possibility of requiring masks to enter as well as having their temperature taken.

