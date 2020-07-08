Marshall County couple raises money for Project Lifesaver, Reserve Program

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A Marshall County couple is hoping to raise money for Marshall County Sheriff’s Office programs. They are creating and selling t-shirts, ball caps, and bracelets.

All of the proceeds will go to Project Lifesaver and the Reserve Program.

Project Lifesaver helps track at-risk community members, such as those with dementia or other special needs if they were to ever go missing through transmitters.

The transmitters are free for families who need them, but they cost $275 each for the sheriff`s office.

The receivers are over $1,200 a piece.

“From what I understand they`ve already sold out their first shipment of 500 and they have another shipment ordered and some people have already preordered some of those,” said Sheriff Phil Sims.

The shirts are $15 each and can be found at various local stores in Marshall County.

Click here for more information.