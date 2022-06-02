GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office arrested one of its own corrections officers on Thursday.

According to Sheriff Phil Sims, Corrections Officer David Lowe was found with meth, marijuana, a cell phone and alcohol.

“I was notified of a potential problem we had with contraband and drugs getting in the jail. I immediately ordered an investigation to determine how and what items were getting in the jail,” Sheriff Sims added.

Lowe was arrested and charged with three counts of promoting prison contraband, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance.

Sims added, “As a correction officer or deputy, we are public servants and should be held to a higher standard of accountability.”

Lowe was booked into the Marshall County Jail on a $250,000 bond.