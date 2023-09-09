MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Marshall County Coroner has identified an Albertville teen killed in a crash Saturday afternoon.

In a post on social media, the coroner’s office said at around 3:45 p.m. Saturday it responded to a bridge near the 4000 block of Hustleville Road in Albertville in reference to a single-vehicle crash. The post said the car had gone off the bridge.

The coroner’s office said 18-year-old Conner Parker, a native of Albertville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner said the office’s chaplain service provided assistance to those on the scene and the family.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating the incident. The coroner said Albertville Fire, Asbury Fire, Alder Springs Fire, Guntersville Fire, Marshall Health Systems EMS, and the Marshall County EMA all assisted in the incident