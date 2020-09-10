Marshall County commissioners approve scope of work for jail repair

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – The Marshall County commissioners gave the go-ahead Wednesday on the scope of work still needed for a massive list of jail repairs.

The approval gives the sheriff’s office the chance to open bids and have an architect begin drawing up plans.

But it could be around six months before a full plan is figured out and repairs can start.

The plan is to bring everything up to code, fix the fire suppression system, plumbing and electrical issues, install new windows, have proper paint applied, and make is ADA accessible.

The project is expected to cost around $3.2 million dollars. The architects will get a check for 7% of what the awarded bid is.

“We’re taking steps to make sure we’re doing it and doing it right with the right equipment and right products and with the right contractors and so forth. Once we do this work, this jail will last 25 to 30 more years as it sets,” said Sheriff Phil Sims.

Workers are currently almost finished with previously approved repairs to cell block C, including welding doors on and fixing the plumbing. They are also working on removing mold in the showers and near air vents.