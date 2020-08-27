Marshall County commissioners approve electronic poll book contract

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County commissioners approved a contract with Election Systems and Software for new electronic poll books.

“The electronic poll book automatically and electronically registers that voter through the barcode of drivers license and we can also manually put someone’s name in if they have another form of id,: said Marshall County probate Judge Andrea LeCroy.

LeCroy said they are getting 70 new ExpressPoll tablets from the Birmingham-based business they have worked with for years.

“It just is a lot faster. It’s a lot more efficient. It takes about 12-15 seconds to register a voter as opposed to looking up in a paper poll list and then also what it does is eliminates human error,” said LeCroy.

The tablets cost $91,490, but it was all paid for by the Secretary of State. They also used leftover Help America Vote Act money to buy printers for the tablets.

LeCroy told News 19 they tried out a different brand but they were not practical for the more rural polling sites.

“We demoed with KnowInk. They require wi-fi so some of our rural areas that we have, it wasn’t conducive to those areas,” explained LeCroy.

The ExpressPoll tablets do not need wi-fi. LeCroy explained that she will download voter information to the tablets through a thumb drive, which she plans to guard extensively.

She wants to remind voters the ExpressPoll tablets do not replace paper ballots, only the sign in system.

She said they expect to have the tablets around Sept. 1, 2020 and will begin training poll workers on how to use them immediately. LeCroy said voters can expect to use them in the November 2020 primary election.