Marshall County Commissioners approve bid on mechanical CPR machines

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Marshall County is joining other neighboring areas in buying a new potentially lifesaving piece of equipment.

In a specially called meeting Monday, county commissioners approved a bid from Stryker to buy 22 of the Lucas 3 mechanical CPR machines.

Each unit costs $15,697 and meets all of the required specifications for the bid.

The county will be refunded through the CARES Act.

“There’s not a lot of coverage in these far-reaching areas, so having the volunteer fire departments that are able to use this device will mean more time saved in saving a life. It only takes four or five minutes to start losing that brain capacity, so the sooner you get to someone the better off you are and then to be able to provide consistent compression as these do, I think we’ll save many lives here in Marshall County,” said Marshall County EMA director Anita McBurnett.

17 of the machines will go to the volunteer fire departments in marshall county, one will go to the Arab Fire Department, and there will be one at each of the ambulance stations.

Jackson County also recently purchased these machines and have used them numerous times with success.