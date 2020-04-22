Marshall County Commission to hold an emergency meeting Wednesday morning

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County Commission is having an emergency meeting on Wednesday, April 22nd.

The commission is considering a joint declaration of emergency in Marshall County, Albertville, Arab, Guntersville, Boaz, the town of Douglass, Grant, and Union Grove for storm damage during the storms that happened April 12th.

The meeting starts at 9:00 a.m.

You can listen in by calling (312)626-6799 or on Zoom by entering the Meeting ID: 739 8637 6013 and Password 418267.

Join the Zoom call by clicking here.