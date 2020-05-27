Marshall County Commission approves more than $50,000 for jail renovation project

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Twenty one items were on the Marshall County Commission agenda Wednesday morning, many of which were for the Sheriff’s Office including updates to the ongoing jail renovation.

After a halt due to COVID-19, construction is continuing inside the Marshall County Jail.

“As we remove this, remove that, we’re finding additional things that need to be repaired or fixed, just because it’s so old,” said Sheriff Phil Sims.

The commission approving a $11,426.33 increase in the mold removal budget.

The total for that project is now $159,426.33.

“You don’t know what’s behind the wall, so as they started bringing down, tearing down walls, and so forth, we just found additional areas that had mold that had not previously been found and those areas had to be addressed,” explained Sims.

The commission also approving a new door for cell block B, costing $1,750 and lights costing $14,128.

The commission also voting yes for a new water heating system for the top level of the jail costing $23,716.68.

“(It) requires instant hot water pretty much, or on-demand hot water. It went out so it had to be replaced, so our inmates would have hot water. That was a repair that we didn’t see coming. It was just one of those things that happens,” said Sims.

Sims said their goal is to fix it right.

“Commission is committed to it. I’m committed to it. To fix it the way it needs to be done the first time so we’re not back here in five years again trying to re-fix or re-do a jail we just got through doing,” said Sims.

Sims told WHNT News 19 that COVID-19 postponed some of the construction which has pushed the expected completion date from Summer 2020 to early 2021.

In addition to the $51,021.01 jail renovation items, the commission also approved $25,000 from the general fund for sheriff’s vehicle repair and maintenance and an increase of $14,998.35 in the overtime budget using funds they have gotten for overtime reimbursement through various programs.

Commissioners also approved a contract with North Alabama Counseling Services for those in juvenile probation.

“That’s the goal of the program, to get the counseling and care that they need to keep them from once they become adults, to keep them out of jail, so it is a benefit,” said Sims.