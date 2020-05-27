Marshall County Commission approves hazard pay for Sheriff’s Office employees

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County Commission approved hazard pay for Sheriff’s Office employees Wednesday morning.

Per Sheriff Phil Sim’s recommendation, all Sheriff’s Office employees will get a one-time hazard payment of $400 on their next paycheck.

Unlike other county departments, Sheriff’s Office workers were unable to work from home or work on differing schedules during the COVID-19 crisis.

This is the commission’s way of saying thank you to those employees for being on the front lines.

“The sheriff’s department didn’t have that option because he had 250 inmates over here and somebody had to watch after them,” said commission chairman James Hutcheson.

Commissioners also approved an industrial funding agreement for Buck Island Road and a bid award to rehabilitate/replace the bridge deck on Cavern Cover Road at Little Paint Creek.

They approved a resolution to provide Tier I benefits to Tier II plan members.

He said the county will pay more into it, but that the benefits will allows the county to hire and retain high-quality employees.