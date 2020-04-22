Marshall County Commission announces declaration of emergency following Easter storms

Damage from an EF-2 tornado in Boaz on Sunday, April 12th

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County Commission announced a joint declaration of emergency in Marshall County and surrounding areas.

The decision was unanimous.

This declaration of emergency was announced following the storm damage accrued during the storms on April 12-13, 2020. An EF-2 tornado, straight-line winds, and flash flooding left damage throughout the county that Sunday night into Monday morning.

Albertville, Arab, Guntersville, Boaz, the town of Douglass, Grant, and Union Grove are included in the declaration of emergency.

The emergency meeting was held on Wednesday, April 22nd at 9:00 a.m.