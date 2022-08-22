MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — If you live in Marshall County and need help buying gifts this holiday season, applications are now open for assistance from the Marshall County Christmas Coalition (MCCC).

This year, Christmas assistance sign-ups run from September 6 through 9 at three locations across Marshall County. Those locations include Albertville First United Methodist Church, Boaz Parks and Recreation, and the Guntersville Rec Center.

The times at each location will be:

Tuesday, September 6 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, September 7 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, September 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, September 9 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There are multiple requirements to receive assistance for the holiday season. Those include:

The name, photo ID, address, phone number, alternate phone number, and proof of Marshall County residency in the name of the applicant, who has to be a parent or legal guardian

The name of the school, grade, clothing sizes, shoe size, and reasonable non-clothing gift requests for each child

The school name and student ID for those being home-schooled

A list of every person living in your household

Proof of guardianship if you are a legal guardian instead of the parent

One of the following: A copy of your 2021 tax return, SSI letter, current legal paycheck stub, or bank statements from July or August 2022

The coalition said only one person per family may apply, and applicants are required to speak English or bring a translator.

The Marshall County Christmas Coalition began in 1996 as a way to “coordinate Christmas assistance programs” in the county. It also aims to unite agencies and governmental entities with schools, businesses, and other community organizations, according to the organization’s website.

If you’re interested in signing up for the 2022 program or becoming a sponsor, visit christmascoalition.org.