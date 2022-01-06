Marshall County BOE leases home to superintendent whose house burned down

(WHNT) – After a devastating fire destroyed her home, the Marshall County Board of Education is leasing Superintendent Dr. Cindy Wigley and her family a new place to live.

According to a statement from the Board, the leased home is temporary until Wigley can get a new home set up and the family will pay “commercially reasonable rent” as determined by an independent leasing company.

“This arrangement benefits both parties as the Board will receive rental income on a property which would otherwise not be used and Dr. Wigley’s family will have a home during these difficult times,” the statement read.

“We are very appreciative of the offer made by the Marshall County Board of Education,” Wigley stated. “The lease agreement puts us back in our community immediately and most importantly, close to family.”

As previously reported, officials are investigating a massive fire that started on December 17, 2021 at Wigley’s home. At the time, officials said the incident was being investigated as a possible arson.

Wigley’s home, which was located on Wesley Chapel Road, was deemed a “total loss.”