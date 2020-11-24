Marshall County authorities searching for theft suspect

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are asking for help finding a man wanted in connection to several thefts in Marshall County.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said Cody Douglas Parker currently wanted on at least one second degree theft of property charge and is a suspect in a number of other thefts.

Authorities describe Parker as being 6’3’ tall and weighing approximately 250 lbs. Parker was last known to live at a home on Cedar Ridge Dr. in Union Grove.

If anyone knows where Cody Douglas Parker is located, you are asked to contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034.