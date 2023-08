GRANT, Ala. (WHNT) — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said authorities have located a suspect they were searching for in the woods near Grant.

Deputies have taken the person into custody.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office asked that people avoid the area of Swearengin Road and Olinger Road near Grant as they search for a person that ran into the woods.

The post added that the person may be armed.

This is a developing story.