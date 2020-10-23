Marshall County authorities searching for boat theft suspect

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man suspected of stealing a boat in Grant.

The sheriff’s office said Friday it’s looking for Roger Bearden Jr. on a charge of first-degree receiving stolen property.

The boat was stolen from a home on Honeycomb Road in Grant Oct. 1, according to the sheriff’s office. The same day, investigators said they found it at a home on Walker Road, where it appeared someone had been stripping it for parts.

Anyone who knows where Bearden might be is asked to call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034.