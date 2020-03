MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing woman from Union Grove.

Terri K. Moon was last seen in Guntersville on Feb. 23, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Moon was driving a black 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Anyone with information about Moon’s location is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 256-582-2034.