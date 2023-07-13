GRANT, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities in Marshall County say they are investigating two ‘suspicious deaths’ after a man and woman were found unresponsive near the town of Grant.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said officers responded to a call on JC Beck Lane near Grant just after 1 p.m. on Thursday, in reference to a man and woman who were found unresponsive.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office are currently investigating the deaths.

“At this time, the causes of death are unknown; however, suicide and/or overdoses have not been ruled out,” MCSO said in a release. \

At this time, Chief Deputy Willie Orr said it does not appear foul play was involved. He also said the man and woman had no visible signs of trauma.

MCSO said the details in this ongoing investigation are limited, but they added more information will be shared as it becomes available.