MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — The Marshall County Animal Control Shelter is overflowing and needs some loving homes for their furry friends.

The shelter is waiving adoption fees through August 24 to help their animals find their forever home.

It is also in need of some cleaning supplies according to their Facebook page, noting they are especially low on paper towels.

Visit their website to view adoptable pets and learn more about the shelter here.