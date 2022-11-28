MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Marshall County Animal Advocates (MCAA) need your help this Giving Tuesday. The nonprofit is seeking donations, which will help them continue to serve pets and their owners.

The pet care nonprofit is looking to raise $16,000 this Tuesday.

MCAA Executive Director Kay Johnson said this weeks global day of giving is meant for ppeople to give back

“I mean Giving Tuesday is about giving outside of yourself, doing something for somebody else! The donations that we will receive on Giving Tuesday will 100% go towards vet care for emergency situations or to help people get their pets spayed/neutered,” she said.

Johnson says there’s a lot of good pet-parents out there, struggling with their finances.

“Some of them is because of COVID issues, work-related issues…It’s coming up on the holidays and money is just tight. We’re asking for monetary donations because that’s our greatest need right now. We don’t really have a way for people to volunteer their time,” the director added.

The nonprofit was established back in June 2020. Since then, Johnson says they’ve helped hundreds of animals.

“Part of the beauty of giving to Marshall County Animal Advocates…you don’t even really have to like animals! So much of it is geared toward helping the people that love their pets,” replied Johnson.

Whether it’s MCAA or another nonprofit, Johnson is hoping people will give generously this year.

“As long as you give of yourselves in some way. It can be financial, your time, your voice to a cause. All of us, no matter what cause interests you – we give beyond what will benefit ourselves because that’s the only way anything ever improves,” added Johnson.

If you’d like to donate, you can visit the nonprofit’s Facebook Page.