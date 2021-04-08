Marked for Life Ministries cuts ribbon on new Fort Payne Hope Center

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — A new nonprofit is moving into DeKalb County, wanting to bring more hope to the community.

Marked for Life Ministries leaders cut the ribbon on the new Hope Center on Gault Avenue Thursday morning.

The group provides hope in various ways to those in need including clothing, food, GED assistance, financial classes, and job coaching.

“We know especially with all the things going on with the pandemic there are so many needs here in the county just for hope and for assistance, and so we’re so excited to be able to offer this opportunity to provide hope and also meet those physical needs that so many people have,” said director Logan LeGrande.

The evangelistic organization began in Birmingham in 2013.

The Hope Center is open Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., but can also be reached 24/7 on a hope phone line at 888-789-HOPE.

They will be hosting a “Pack the Pantry” open house Sat. April 10 from from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.