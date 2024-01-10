FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — A DeKalb County ministry is set to begin providing warmth, food and drink for those in need, starting on January 14.

As cold weather approaches late this week and over the weekend, Marked for Life Ministries announced that it collaborated with The City of Fort Payne and the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency to establish an emergency warming station for the community.

Executive Director of Marked For Life Ministries Logan LeGrande says that their committed to supporting neighbors during this cold time.

“We want people to know that we’re here for them. No one should endure the cold alone, especially during dangerous temperatures,” LeGrande said.

For details on the warming station’s location, the ministry says people should call ahead to ensure you get the ‘most up-to-date’ details.

Marked for Life is also in need of volunteers at the station.

“This is an opportunity for you to demonstrate compassion and make a meaningful impact in the lives of those around you. Together, we can provide hope and assistance during this time of need,” they said.

If you or someone you know requires shelter or assistance, you can reach out to Marked for Life Minstries’ crisis line at (888)789-4673. Neighboring communities and their members are encouraged to utilize the ministry’s crisis line if they need assistance as well.