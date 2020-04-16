Marijuana plants seized, 2 arrested in Rainsville

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Two people are facing drug charges after authorities said they found marijuana and plants from a home in Rainsville last week.

Barry Rice, 40, and Ocean Phoenix Rice, 18, were arrested after DeKalb County authorities searched their home on Hancock Drive in Rainsville April 7, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said.

Barry Rice

Ocean Rice

Photo provided by DeKalb County Sheriffs Office

Authorities said they began investigating after getting complaints about drug activity at the home. During the search, authorities said they found about a pound of marijuana, seven plants, prescription pills, cash and drug paraphernalia.

Both were charged with marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia.