FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities say they uncovered a marijuana grow operation at a home in Grove Oak while investigating a tip.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics agents went to a home on County Road 50 on April 6, where they discovered a marijuana grow room, methamphetamine, and other drug paraphernalia.

The homeowner, Timothy Harold Hosch, 51, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and first-degree theft of property.

“I am so thankful for the great working relationship our agency has with the people in this community and I want to thank each and every one of you for the information and the tips you provide to us. Our number one priority is keeping not only the citizens of this county safe, but the ones that are traveling through,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.