Maples Rugs employees concerned about spread of COVID-19 in Scottsboro factories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - Maples Rugs boasts being the largest employer in Jackson county. However, some employees told WHNT News 19 that the company is not taking the spread of COVID-19 seriously.

“It ain’t no social distancing. As far as in groups, as far as on different machines, people are still right there in the same section. We’re going around each other. People coughing, sneezing on certain things, other people going and touching that and going back to their jobs,” said Anthony McCamey.

McCamey said people are still crowded together. “On my line, 20 people."

McCamey recorded cell phone video of the other employees crowded together on Tuesday. McCamey said he has seen several other employees not properly washing their hands.

McCamey has only worked here for about three months.

“People are dying and it might not seem that bad in the United States right now, but take all the cases globally, and you put that into the U.S., it’s worse than anything we ever had. Swine Flu, Ebola,” explained McCamey.

Mccamey is concerned about spreading the deadly disease to his loved ones.

“What if I come into work and somebody in here with that coughing or sneezing and I mess around and touch that surface or whatever but I’m not sick and I come back home and my stepdaughter ends up getting sick? Or I go to my grandmother’s house, she prone to it. She’s elderly,” said McCamey.

He said he thinks the company should update employees on a safety plan and give them masks and additional hand sanitizer. He also wants there to be temperature checks for each employee.

Maples Rugs released this statement to WHNT News 19 Wednesday afternoon:

Maples Rugs has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by making a diligent effort to comply with all local, state and federal laws and regulations that already exist or have been implemented to deal with this unwelcomed and unfortunate health crisis. We believe we are in full compliance with those laws and regulations. In addition to compliance with governmental laws and regulations, Maples is committed to implementing new policies and procedures designed to protect the health and welfare of its employees as they are recommended for companies its size. As this crisis evolves, Maples remains committed to meeting the requirements and expectations to deliver quality products to its customers, but is equally committed to accomplishing that goal in ways it deems appropriate to protect the health and safety of its employees.