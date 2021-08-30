Manhunt underway in Jackson Co. for violent suspect in multi-county pursuit

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — A manhunt for an assault suspect has Walker County officials searching near Stevenson.

Walker County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for Adam Ruiz, who is wanted after an assault in Jasper on August 20. WCSO says Ruiz led multiple agencies on a chase, through several counties, to the Jackson County area.

Officials say Jasper police responded to a call about an unresponsive woman behind a hospital in the early hours of Friday, August 20, suffering from severe head trauma and other injuries. She was taken to UAB Hospital.

Investigators learned the woman had recently made a police report for a serious felony offense allegedly committed by Adam Ruiz and another man, David “Woody” Shoemaker.

According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to Ruiz’s residence to question him about the incident; while he wasn’t there, investigators reportedly saw evidence that an assault had taken place. A search warrant was then obtained, and the evidence was seized by investigators.

WCSO received information that Ruiz and Shoemaker were at a home on Highway 78, in the Union Chapel/Boldo area. When deputies got there, several people were outside and ran into nearby woods. WCSO requested the assistance of the Alabama Department of Corrections LESD Canine Unit and Jasper Police.

Shoemaker and three others were taken into custody. Ruiz remains at large.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stevenson Police Department, Bridgeport Police Department, ALEA, and members of the Tennessee Drug Task Force are currently searching an area adjacent to the Tennessee River.

Anyone with any information on Ruiz’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Walker County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 302-6464.