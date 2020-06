The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – A man was airlifted to an area hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Hwy 72 in Scottsboro.

Scottsboro Police Department Public Information Officer Erik Dohring said a man was working on his truck in the 23,000 block of Hwy 72 when he was hit by another vehicle.

The man has not been identified at this time.

Scottsboro Police are investigating the incident.

We are working to gather more information.