ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One man is in the Marshall County Jail after stabbing another person in Albertville.

Albertville Police Officers responded to a call at a local apartment complex. When they arrived, they found a woman with a wound to her neck. Police say she named 25-year-old Rafael Camacho as the person who attacked her.

Officers determined the woman was in a vehicle when she was stabbed. After she was attacked, Camacho allegedly pulled her out of the vehicle onto Baltimore Avenue, where she ran for help at the apartment complex.

She was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

Later that same day, officers were dispatched to a call to Dollar General for a man trying to pass counterfeit money. Officers found the man and identified him as Camacho.

Albertville Police say it was during this interaction with Camacho that they found him to be in possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and counterfeit money.

Camacho was arrested on those charges and taken to the Albertville City Jail.

An Albertville Detective later completed their investigation and charged Camacho with attempted murder.

Camacho, of Boaz, is now being held at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department on a $10,000 bond.

No word on the victim’s condition has been made available.