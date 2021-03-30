Man sentenced to 45 years after pleading guilty to rape in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County District Attorney said a man pleaded guilty to the rape of a 12-year-old girl. The Judge sentenced David Gonzalez-Ramirez to 45 years in prison.

Gonzalez-Ramirez, who was arrested in 2019, entered a guilty plea to first-degree rape. Jail records show he was also initially charged with resisting arrest and failure to appear. His bond was set at $1 million.

Gonzalez-Ramirez was sentenced to 45 years in state prison, however, the District Attorney’s office said he is in the country illegally and has a hold on him by ICE. When the state sentence is over, Gonzalez Ramirez will be subject to federal custody and deportation hearings. The judge also noted that he had already been deported once before because of criminal activity.

Should he stay in the United States, Gonzalez-Ramirez will be required to register as a sex offender.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Bray called the bravery shown by the victim “remarkable.”

“The bravery shown by the victim in this case is truly remarkable. At only 12 years old, she has endured more physical and mental pain in her short life than most of us will ever have to. Although no amount of prison time will ever be true justice, I am proud we were able to send Mr. Gonzalez-Ramirez to prison for 45 years without this victim having to endure even more pain by testifying at a jury trial. If DOC properly does its job, Mr. Gonzalez-Ramirez will be behind bars until he is a very old man.” Assistant Marshall County District Attorney Jennifer Bray