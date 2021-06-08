Man sentenced to 25 years for attempted murder of Albertville Police officer

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – A man convicted of trying to murder an Albertville Police Officer was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Tuesday.

A jury found Shadrack Alcime guilty of Attempted Murder of an Albertville police officer in April.

Alcime has been charged with shooting twice at officer Bobby Banister during a foot chase in February of 2019.

The officer involved testified in court that he witnessed Alcime reach toward the front of his waistband, pull a gun to the right of his body, tuck it under his left arm, then fire it at him while he was running away.