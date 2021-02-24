Man rescued from bluff after jumping from vehicle during police chase

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – One Alexander City man is now in the hospital after he led Grant police chief Ted Thompson on a chase yesterday.

Police tell us it started when the chief saw a man speeding through a school zone. He later drove down Swearengin Road back toward Grant and tried jumping from the vehicle which stopped in a nearby ditch.

A woman was still in the vehicle and was arrested without incident.

Police say when the man jumped from the vehicle, he fell off a bluff more than 50 feet down. Guntersville Fire and Rescue rappelled down to get him.

Police have not released the identities of the suspects at this time. Charges are pending.