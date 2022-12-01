MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Marshall County man has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, including home repair fraud and financial exploitation of the elderly, according to court records.

34-year-old Robert Long of Arab was arrested on Monday, October 3, with online documents saying he “knowingly promised” to do home repairs for two men after agreeing to the work and accepting payment ahead of time.

Those documents say Long “did not intend” to complete that work or knew it wouldn’t happen at all.

Long officially entered his plea of not guilty on Wednesday, November 23. The motion was accepted by the court on December 1.

A Marshall County Grand Jury indicted Long in February 2022, with a warrant for his arrest being served earlier this week.

In the indictment, Long is accused of using “deception, intimidation, undue influence, force or threat of force” to gain “unauthorized control” over the funds of one of the victims, an elderly man.

Long is charged with two counts of first-degree theft of property, two counts of home repair fraud and first-degree financial exploitation of an elderly person.

The 34-year-old was booked into the Marshall County Jail on a $40,000 bond. He was released two days later.