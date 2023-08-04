MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A man has pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection with a raid on Joe’s Pawn Shop last August.

The Albertville shop off US 431 was the subject of a raid by federal and local law enforcement.

According to federal court records, Joe Cephus Campbell entered a guilty plea to a charge of felon in possession of a firearm during a court appearance in Anniston Friday morning.

Joe Cephus Campbell(Photo courtesy Marshall County Sheriff’s Office)

Federal prosecutors said Campbell sold firearm magazines online and altered their capacity. Prosecutors said multiple firearms were found in the upstairs area where Campbell worked.

Read the full plea agreement here:

Campbell was previously convicted of conspiracy to deal firearms without a license in 2007.

Campbell is still facing a receiving stolen property charge in Marshall County. After the raid, Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said multiple items believed to be stolen were recovered during the search of the pawn shop. Many of those items were still in original, new packaging. Investigators determined that the items had been stolen from retail stores including Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot, and Target.

Officials said they found almost $42,000 worth of stolen items in the store along with 263 guns and $88,000 in cash.

Federal prosecutors recommended a sentence between 12 and 30 months in prison and a fine of at least $25,000.

A date for a sentencing hearing has not been set.