Man killed in Jackson County wreck

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – A Flat Rock man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on Saturday.

Trooper Derek Campbell with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the wreck happened at 6:20 a.m. on Saturday on Alabama Highway 117 six miles north of Flat Rock.

Brian Adam Dunn, 32, was killed when the 1997 Honda Accord he was driving crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck, according to ALEA.

Authorities said Dunn was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was injured and taken to the hospital.

ALEA is continuing to investigate the crash.