Man killed during argument at Albertville home

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Police said a man was killed and another person was taken into custody after a stabbing Friday night.

Police said Brandon Michael Huddleston, 36, died after being stabbed at a home on Lazy Creek Road Friday night.

According to police, officers were called to the home for a fight and discovered Huddleston had been stabbed in the neck. He was taken to Marshall Medical Center South, where he later died.

Police said the person who stabbed Huddleston was not at the home when they arrived. That person was found in Jackson County and taken into custody without incident.

Police did not release the identity of the stabbing suspect, but said formal charges would be filed later Saturday.