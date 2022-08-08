DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Cottondale man has been indicted on one count of manslaughter and four counts of third-degree assault following an investigation into a crash late last year, court records show.

37-year-old Victor Antwan Lawson was charged with the death of Johnnitta Lavelle Mason. Lawson is accused of driving a vehicle while under the influence, resulting in Mason’s death and injuring four others.

Court records show the indictment took place on April 28, 2022, but was not filed until August 3. Bond for Lawson was set at $500,000.

On November 24, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) reported that 38-year-old Mason died when the vehicle she was a passenger in left the road and hit a tree. It happened at about 8 a.m. on I-59 near the 202-mile marker.

Troopers with ALEA stated that Lawson was not injured in the crash.

There were three children in the car, all of whom were injured and taken to the hospital. There conditions were not immediately known.

An arraignment has been scheduled for September 8 at the DeKalb County Courthouse.