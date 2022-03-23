MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a fight led to a shooting in Grant, according to authorities.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said Deputies and Grant Police were called to the scene of a shooting on Starnes Loop Road around 8 p.m.

He explained there was an altercation between two men which escalated and Joshua Eugene Lawrence of Somerville allegedly shot the second man.

The unnamed victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital and he was still there Wednesday afternoon, according to Guthrie.

Lawrence was charged with second-degree aggravated assault and taken to the Marshall County Jail with no bond set at this time.