Washington, D.C. (WHNT) — A Marshall County man charged in the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack appeared virtually in federal court Tuesday.

Joshua James has pleaded not guilty to seditious conspiracy, as well as six other charges related to the U.S. Capitol riot. This was after the federal government brought forward new charges against James and several other Oath Keepers members early in January.

The seditious conspiracy indictment alleges James and several other of the far-right group members “conspired through a variety of manners and means, including organizing into teams that were prepared and willing to use force and to transport firearms and ammunition into Washington, D.C.”

The indictment also accuses the Oath Keepers listed as defendants of bringing weapons and supplies – “including knives, batons, camouflaged combat uniforms, tactical vests with plates, helmets, eye protection and radio equipment” – to the Capitol grounds in an attempt to breach and take control of the Capitol grounds and building on Jan. 6, 2021.

The judge in the case tentatively set the trial for July 2022.